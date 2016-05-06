2nd arrest made in Newport murder

A second person has been arrested in connection with a murder investigation out of Jackson County.

According to Bob Clark with the U.S. Marshals, Shaqualen Houston, 18, of Newport was arrested in Orlando, Florida Friday afternoon.

Clark said Houston is being held on a terroristic threatening charge in connection to the murder of Vanessa Thomas on April 15.

It marks the second arrest in the case.

Andwelle Ellis was arrested in connection with Thomas' murder three days after her death.

Newport police said Thomas was shot in the area of Hout Circle. After she was shot, the driver of the car took her to a local hospital, where the later died.

Thomas' family said they were happy to hear another arrest was made in their loved one's case.

Rosemary Thomas, the victim's sister, said they have never been the same since her sister's death.

She said she wanted everyone to know one thing.

"Me and my family are not mad at the shooters, or the situation or anybody dealing with whatever happened," Rosemary Thomas said. "We're not mad at anybody. We're just real hurt because we lost our loved one."

She said her nieces and nephews have all taken their mother's death differently.

Thomas said the younger ones do not realize what happened and the older kids are still very hurt.

She said they are all still hurt and will always remember the sister she lost.

