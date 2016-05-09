Wallet returned after 1 year underwater

A Lawrence County family received a surprise gift Sunday that they thought they lost a year ago.

The Huckabee family took a canoe trip on the Spring River a year ago, but it did not go as planned.

After just a few minutes out on the water, their canoes were submerged by the rapids.

They swam to an island where they waited hours before they were taken back to shore.

Tisha Huckabee said they lost everything they had including her husband’s wallet, phone and car keys.

They said they were thankful their children were fine and did not worry much about what they lost.

Recently, Kerry Evans found their bag of things while he was spending time by the river.

Through some Facebook connections, Evans found the Huckabees and returned what they lost.

“We knew it was a miracle,” Tisha Huckabee said. “I mean, somebody had our back watching out for us because there is no way that should have ever been retrievable being in a little cheap Ziploc bag floating in the Spring River, going over rapids, going through all the underbrush and stuff that's tangled up in there.”

She said out of the $300 they brought with them that day, they were able to salvage $175 even after the wallet was underwater for a year.

The family said they were very thankful Evans found their things and found them.

Tisha Huckabee said they have not been canoeing since that trip.

