Miracle League looks to add pavilion

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The City of Jonesboro has filed for a General Improvement Fund Grant that will help pay for a new addition to the Miracle League Park.

Sharron Turman, director of the Miracle League, said the grant will pay for a pavilion at the park.

She said it will be placed by their Wall of Heroes if they receive the grant.

