New Dollar General coming to Paragould

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

The Paragould City Clerk confirmed a new Dollar General will be coming to town. 

Andrea Williams said the owners have filed a permit for the new building, but the project is still in its early stages. 

She said she does not know when the store will open. 

Williams said the store will be located at the corner of Highway 49 and Country Club Road.

