Humane society alerts pet owners about parvovirus

The Jackson County Humane Society is urging all pet owners to get their dogs vaccinated for parvovirus ahead of summertime.

This deadly disease is highly contagious and usually affects puppies with weak immune systems, causing them to become dehydrated and usually ending with death.

Because the humane society usually takes in several puppies and dogs that haven't been cared for properly, they have seen constant cases of sick puppies and those that have been killed by parvo.

“We did have three that died this past weekend,” said Ann Hout, humane society president. “They came in on a Thursday and then they were gone. They died on Saturday. It's very quick. It's very fast acting and the pups were very weak in condition.”

Hout said the best way to avoid the disease is to keep pets updated on their parasite and worm shots.

Hout also said the number one way to prevent the sickness from spreading is to have dogs spayed or neutered.

