Wards to be redrawn in Walnut Ridge after consolidation

The residents of Walnut Ridge and College City voted to approve the consolidation of the two towns Tuesday night, but there is still more work to be done.

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said Wednesday that the wards will now need to be redrawn to prepare for the elections this year.

With the consolidation, citizens of College City will be able to run for office in Walnut Ridge.

Snapp said he will appoint a committee at the next city council meeting to help redraw the ward lines.

He hopes to have this done before the end of July.

Snapp explained what some people may see once this process is complete.

“It's possible that some of the voters could see a vote in a different ward in November than they voted in earlier this year," Snapp said. "It's also possible that a councilman seat could actually be changed to a different ward."

College City Mayor Paul Rhoads said he and his city council will continue to do what they are doing until the beginning of the next year.

When the consolidation actually goes into effect, he said they will all lose their positions.

“We go back to being ordinary citizens,” Rhoads said. “It's easy to move into. You asked me earlier if I was going to run and I said no chance. There's one guy out there that's talked about running, he might do it. It'd be nice if he did.”

Snapp also expects to eliminate about $60,000 from the duplication of services.

Both mayors said they are happy with the people’s decision to consolidate after years of discussion between the towns.

