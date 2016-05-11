Two arrests made in recent theft investigation

Residents in Jackson County are in shock after learning that several thefts have been taking place.

According to a press release from the sheriff's department, the first search warrant was executed Monday at a home on Tunstall Street in Jacksonport.

Deputies recovered property from multiple thefts including stolen property from Independence, Mississippi, and Washington Counties, as well as the state of Maryland.

Reserve officers and off-duty deputies helped in the recovery process by hauling loads of stolen property back to the station.

According to Captain Ricky Morales, that search warrant led to the arrest of two people.

Both Zachary Davis and Fredrick Smart are in custody and charged with theft by receiving.

They are being held on a $50,000 bond.

On Wednesday, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office executed a second search warrant at a home on Avenue Street in Jacksonport where more items were recovered.

“We're really starting to get somewhere,” said Morales. “Everything is starting to come together now and I couldn't be more proud of our guys as far as our patrol guys who put in countless hours working on this.”

Myra E. Barber lives on Avenue Street where the second search warrant was executed and she said it all came as a surprise.

“I was shocked at the extent of it what I had seen on channel 8,” said Barber. “I'm glad that they were caught. They knew better in the first place. I don't care what you steal, you're going to get caught, one way or another. The good book tells us thou shall not steal.”

Morales said they are interviewing possible suspects and witnesses in this investigation.

Morales also said more arrests are expected.

