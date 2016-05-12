Blytheville police respond to seven shootings

Blytheville police responded to seven shootings spanning from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

Around 1:30 p.m Wednesday, the Blytheville Police Department responded to gunshots at 1st Street and Missouri Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting but no victims.

Police were later told a victim was at the Great River Medical Center.

Officers met with Jamion Sims, 21, where he told them he and a friend were standing near the intersection when they heard gunfire.

Sims said his friend took him to the hospital.

He was treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.

Later around 2:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500-block of E. Rose Street where a victim told police her house and car had been shot.

Officers then responded to a shooting in the area of Northeast Parkway around 4:30 p.m.

Residents in the area of Parkway and Northeast Parkway said they heard about 10 gunshots.

Officers were able to find shell casings and fragments, but no victims or damage.

At around 10:00 Wednesday night, officers were called to the 1100-block of S. Franklin Street.

Police spoke with a victim, who told them that she and her family were sitting in the living room when the shooting occurred.

She said that everyone laid on the floor until the shooting finished.

She also told officers that 5 juveniles, ages 2-9, were inside the home during the shooting.

Police found 7 bullet holes in the front of the house.

While officers were on the scene of the shooting on S. Franklin Street, they were told of another shooting in the 100-block of W. Missouri Avenue at around 10:30 p.m.

The victim told officers that she was inside her house when a white trailblazer drove by slowly.

She said that a male passenger was hanging out the car window and shot one round at her house.

She told police there were 4 juveniles in the house with her.

No evidence or damage was found, but officers believed that this shooting and the shooting in on S. Franklin Street were related.

At 12:20 Thursday morning, officers were called back to the 500-block of E. Rose Street.

There, officers found apparent gunshots.

Police talked with the homeowner who told them he was in his living room when he heard shots.

He told them he laid on the floor until the shooting stopped.

Officers found approximately 18 bullet holes in the front of the house and 15 more in the side of the house.

At around 1:45 Thursday morning, officers were called to the area of Holland Street.

Police stopped a dark colored Ford Mustang driving east on Cherry Street.

They noted the juvenile driver was “extremely nervous and visibly shaking.”

Officers searched the car and found a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm inside.

Police arrested the juvenile and turned him over to juvenile authorities.

Robert Moss and Merrendes Jackson both live around East Rose and said the shooting has been going on for a while.

They said they were stunned whenever they first head the shots.

"I just kept hearing it," Moss said. "I was ducking and everything in the house. I mean, I got scared."

"I dropped my Hot Pocket," Jackson said. "Like I heard them, it was like they were firing back and forth at each other. I was like what is that. It sounded like a firecracker at first."

Both Moss and Jackson live with family and just want the shooting to stop.

They are afraid someone will soon get hurt even though they are trying to stay safe in their own homes.

