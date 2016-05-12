UPDATE: Quorum court discusses road weight limits

In Jackson County, economics and safety are reasons for new weight limits on the county roads.

An ordinance that was discussed in Thursday night's quorum court meeting involving the establishment of weight limits on county roads and bridges passed unanimously.

According to Judge Jeff Phillips, this ordinance is not only to protect Jackson 43 from damage caused by heavy vehicles, but it is also to help protect those drivers from roll-over accidents that have happened in the past.

Phillips stated that even though GPS sends truck drivers down Jackson 43, they will now have more signs that would direct them back to a safer truck route.

"We've went through and added more signage and hopefully that if they do exit, they see the signage and then get right back on the interstate and go down to the next road which would be a normal road for truck traffic to be on,” said Phillips.

Phillips said if drivers were to ignore the weight limit signs, they would be penalized with a fine.

