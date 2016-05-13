Detectives working 2 burglaries in Lawrence County - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Detectives working 2 burglaries in Lawrence County

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Lawrence County Sheriff's Department detectives are investigating two burglaries that took place in Lynn and Strawberry Thursday night. 

Detective Andrew Turner said the Strawberry Citgo and Shelia's Quick Stop in Lynn were broken into. 

He said they have people out trying to collect more information on the incidents. 

This is the second time the Strawberry gas station has been targeted in the past week.

We will continue to provide more information as it becomes available.

