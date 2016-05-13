New Jackson County Jail nearly finished

Construction on the new Jackson County Jail started last February and now it is nearly finished.

The 38,000 square-foot building is costing the county about $8 million and will be able to hold up to 104 beds with room to expand if necessary.

In comparison to the 36-year-old jail they have now, which has deteriorated over time, the new facility will have a completely new phone system for better communication, new computers, and a better security system.

More importantly, a bigger facility with more inmates will call for more workers.

“Once we get it open, we'll have more staff and more personnel on hand,” said Chief Deputy Mickey Brock. “We'll have adequate staff to cover it. The more staff we can have the better off we are.”

Brock said they are expecting to have an open house for residents to come and visit the new and improved jail once the construction process is done.

He said they are expecting the facility to be open in late July or early August.

