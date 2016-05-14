Kids enjoy catching fish, earning prizes

More than 100 kids aged 3 to 15 participated in the 9th annual Fishing Derby that was held Saturday morning at the Craighead Forest Park.

This event was originally held for members of the Fraternal Order of Police, but now it has grown into a community event for families.

Volunteers with the Jonesboro Police Department, Craighead County Sheriff's Department, and other law enforcement helped with the event.

While fishing, families enjoyed free food and prizes that their kids won based off of their catches.

By the end of the derby, several prizes were given away including six bicycles and three televisions.

