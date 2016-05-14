Graduation causes boom for local business

Many students were hungry after sitting through their graduation ceremony Saturday, which meant a boom in business for local restaurants.

Ron's Catfish was prepared this year for the busy day.

Lakisha Butler is the restaurant's store supervisor and she said the rush was a bit overwhelming last year.

She said the lines were non-stop and wrapping around the building during the last graduation day, which kept them cooking all day.

This year, with more staff and more food, they were ready.

“It's all about teamwork here,” Butler said. “So, we all try to stick together and work with one another and if we can keep that going then we won't have a problem with working with the customers and serving them the right way.”

Butler said they usually serve about a thousand pounds of fish on graduation day and that's not including the steaks and desserts.

