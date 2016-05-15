Mosquito business grows because of Zika concern

Mosquitoes usually start to come out in Region 8 around this time of year and with the Zika virus being a major concern among people, one local mosquito business has been a lot busier.

According to Mitch Berry, owner of Mosquito Squad of Northeast Arkansas, they have had a major growth in their customer base.

He said that people have called them with health concerns regarding the Zika virus, which is why they have put in many hours to better protect homes from infestations.

Berry also said they are making an effort to educate people on things they can do at home to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes, which will better protect them from possible Zika exposure.

“We have a program called the 7 Ts, where we give seven different tips that people can use to help control mosquitoes on their own,” Berry said.

Some of those tips include getting rid of standing water zones in your yard and cleaning up excess grass, leaves and firewood.

Berry said they use a product to spray around people's yards that would have a long lasting effect of two to three weeks controlling mosquitoes in that area for that time period.

To take a closer look at their 7 T's tips to better control mosquitoes in your yard.

