Abilities Unlimited truck stolen Monday

The Bono Police Department responded to an early morning theft on Monday.

Officers were dispatched to the Kum and Go located on Highway 63 for a theft.

“We received a call from dispatch about a vehicle being stolen,” Detective Jordan Kennedy with the Bono Police Department said. “The subject left their keys in it with the vehicle unattended, went in the store for five minutes and then went back out to find the vehicle had been taken. It was very quick.”

Unfortunately, Detective Kennedy said the thief got away with more than just the victim's vehicle.

“The truck contained both of the victims' cell phones,” Kennedy said. “Also inside the vehicle was a wallet, debit card, and an iPad.”

Kennedy said that people should make sure their vehicles are locked and be aware of your surroundings.

“My advice is to secure your vehicle anytime you go into a store,” Kennedy said. “Be sure to hide your valuables. Don’t leave them lying in the seat. Don’t make yourself an easy target.”

The truck is a 1997, two-wheel drive, maroon Ford pickup.

At this time, the vehicle has not been recovered.

It is the property of Abilities Unlimited.

If you have any information about this crime, contact your local law enforcement agency or the Bono Police Department at (870) 933-4525.

