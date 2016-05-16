UPDATE: Economic Impact Committee reports to city council

UPDATE Nov. 21: The Economic Impact Committee met with the city council at their Monday night meeting.

Mayor Charles Snapp said the group has been working on some numbers that would deal with the cost of duplicated services in both Hoxie and Walnut Ridge.

Snapp said an example would be the cost of two police departments or the cost of two mayors.

The committee should have the total numbers to present to the council after the first of the year.

The Walnut Ridge City Council met Monday night to discuss a new committee formed by the mayor and condemning three buildings in town.

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp announced at the end of the meeting that he was forming an Economic Impact Committee.

This group will look at what the economic impact on the town would be if Walnut Ridge and Hoxie were to consolidate in the future.

Snapp said this comes after their recent success with consolidating with College City, which sparked questions from people around town about consolidation with Hoxie.

He said there is nothing formal on the table, but he wanted to gather all the facts to present to the people who may want to consolidate.

“It's like buying a troubled business,” Snapp said. “Hoxie admittedly has financial trouble. They have infrastructure problems. Is that a burden the residents want to take on? To make that decision they have to know the cost.”

Snapp said he did not put anyone from Hoxie on the committee because the group will focus only on Walnut Ridge.

Hoxie Mayor Lanny Tinker said he did not want to make a formal comment on the matter until he talked to officials in the community about it.

The council also voted to condemn three buildings in Walnut Ridge.

One of those buildings is located on Highway 67 and is owned by Wanda Thornton and Louise Sifford, which are relatives to JR Rogers.

Rogers’ buildings have been a hot topic in Walnut Ridge for a while.

All but one alderman, Jeff Taylor, voted to condemn the buildings.

“This was probably going to be a business out there that could be generating sales tax,” Taylor said. “So I just think we jumped the gun.”

A stop work order was given to Rogers to halt any work done to the building.

The city said they needed formal plans for the building.

The other two buildings the city chose to condemn include Aerotech Machine Corp, also known as the Krepps building, and a building at 121 Southeast Front Street.

