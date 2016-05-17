AR mom warns would-be burglars with Facebook photo

A photo of a Jonesboro mom with a shotgun in hand and a warning to would-be burglars goes viral over the weekend.

Single mother Charlene Phillips said she was home Friday when a man selling cleaning products out of his backpack came to her door.

She talked to the man and quickly realized he was trying to obtain information about her through a series of questions.

Phillips said she began to lie when she figured out what he was doing.

When the man asked for money, she said she refused to give any so the man got upset and left.

Later that night, Phillips was in bed when she said she heard men at her door trying to get inside.

She called the police, grabbed her son and her shotgun and then barricaded themselves in her bedroom.

Phillips later learned the men woke up some of her neighbors and quickly left when dogs began to bark.

Since that night, Phillips said she and her son have not been the same.

“I don't sleep well at all,” Phillips said. “My son, he has his own bed, his own room but he has been sleeping with me every night. I'm kind of sleeping with my door locked, closed.”

Phillips said she posted the photo with the shotgun as a joke, but it quickly took off online.

She said she’s had many people reach out to her commending her for what she did.

Phillips advised other mothers to have a plan even if it is a simple fire plan in case of emergencies.

She said she is not sure if the man from earlier that day is involved in the attempted break-in, but thinks it was all too weird to not be connected.

