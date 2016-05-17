Hoxie mayor reacts to new Walnut Ridge committee - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Hoxie mayor reacts to new Walnut Ridge committee

HOXIE, AR (KAIT) -

Hoxie Mayor Lanny Tinker voiced his opinion Tuesday night about Walnut Ridge’s new committee during the Hoxie City Council meeting.

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp formed the committee Monday night to look at the economic impacts consolidation with Hoxie would have on Walnut Ridge.

Tinker responded to comments Snapp made about Hoxie’s infrastructure problems.

“We do have infrastructure problems there's no doubt about that, but I ran some figures today,” Tinker said. “We started this fiscal year with $10,000 more than we did in 2011 when I came into office.”

Tinker also said Hoxie was not broke and that they were working to improve the city’s financial situation.

One way they hope to do this was also discussed Tuesday night.

The council voted to move forward with purchasing four acres of land off Highway 63 across the street from Cox Powersports.

The city hopes businesses will choose to build on this lot, which will bring more tax revenue into Hoxie.

