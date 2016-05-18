Suspicious calls in Paragould made using police names

Paragould police are warning people to be aware of a possible scam where names of specific officers are given over the phone.

Lieutenant Scott Snyder with the Paragould Police Department said Wednesday that they have received some calls from people about the scam.

Snyder said the person on the other line is telling people they are being investigated for some crime.

Right now, he said the person calling could be a scammer or just a prankster.

Snyder's name was one of the names given to a person during a call and he said he is only aware of two calls where this has happened.

"We are in the process of trying to gather up some of the reports and find out exactly how many people have been affected," Snyder said. "As of right now it doesn't seem to be more than probably just pranksters or maybe somebody making an effort to scam someone. It doesn't seem very viable or doable at this point."

Snyder said if a person is being investigated by PPD, they would not be told over the phone.

He said someone with the department would directly inform a person if they are a part of an investigation.

Snyder said if found, the person making the calls could be arrested for harassing communications.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android