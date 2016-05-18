Man arrested for stealing Abilities Unlimited truck

June 7 UPDATE: A man has now been charged for stealing a truck belonging to Abilities Unlimited, but he was already locked up when police found him.

Billy Keifer, 48, now faces a theft of vehicle charge, which is a class D felony.

His bond was set at $10,000.

If found guilty, he could face up to 6 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

When police charged him, he was already in the Craighead County Detention Center on forgery charges.

A truck stolen early Monday morning was found out of state Wednesday.

A customer ran into the Kum and Go gas station located on Highway 63 in Bono Monday.

After about five minutes, he left the store to discover his truck had been stolen along with everything in it.

That included his wallet, two cell phones, and an iPad.

Detective Jordon Kennedy of the Bono Police Department has been heading up the investigation.

Kennedy said they found the vehicle when the thief crashed it.

“The stolen vehicle was recovered in Hoover, Alabama,” Kennedy said. “We’re currently working with the Hoover Police Department to try and locate the suspect who was driving the vehicle. He fled on foot at the time of the incident.”

Kennedy said officers are working with the driver of the other vehicle in the crash to get an idea of who they’re looking for.

“The Hoover Police Department has a good description of the driver,” Kennedy said. “They’re just trying to locate him at this time.”

There were no injuries in the crash and there was no major damage.

“I spoke to the officer and he said it was minor damage to the stolen vehicle,” Kennedy said. “It was towed, and the owners have been contacted.”

The truck is the property of Abilities Unlimited.

Kennedy said the iPad was also recovered from the vehicle.

