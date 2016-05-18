Hoxie neighbors concerned about possible apartments

A group of neighbors in Hoxie voiced their concern over a new set of apartments that could be built not too far away.

The Hoxie City Council held a discussion at their meeting Tuesday night about the property at 1315 Southeast Front Street.

The concerns of the group varied from person to person.

One woman said she is worried about how the apartments would change the atmosphere of the area.

She said she has lived there for years and knows everyone around her.

She spoke to Region 8 News Wednesday afternoon and said there is a level of trust she has with her neighbors because they have known each other for years.

She said that same level of trust could be gained with those who may live in those apartments, but with people moving in and out, it would be difficult.

Others say they worry about any added traffic that could come with the new living spaces.

One woman said she sees speeding vehicles and worries about the children who play around the neighborhood.

The group was adamant that they do support apartments in Hoxie and know there is a need for them.

They just want to keep the aesthetic of their neighborhood intact.

