Crews make historical discovery while replacing sidewalks

While crews worked to replace 100-year-old sidewalks around the Poinsett County Courthouse, they made a historical discovery.

According to Poinsett County Judge Bob Cantrell, crews found a portion underneath one of the old sidewalks that belonged to John R. Willis.

Willis served as the county judge from 1898 until 1910 which is something Cantrell feels is a vital part of their history.

“The courthouse will be 100 years old in two years, and we want to preserve as much history as we can,” said Cantrell. “It's important that the people of Poinsett County know where they come from and know where they're going.”

Cantrell said the sidewalks that surround the courthouse were in such poor condition that several people trip and fall while walking on them.

He said because of the limited budget they have they will only be able to complete half of the sidewalks this year which is costing the county about $40,000.

Cantrell said that the construction project is expected to be completed in three weeks.

