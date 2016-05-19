Last dog from hoarding case adopted

The last of 32 dogs saved from a hoarding case in Randolph County has been adopted.

Almost a year ago, Margaret Shepherd, director of the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society, got a tip about a man passing away and leaving behind several dogs inside a trailer.

Aunt Bea was one of those dogs, and now she is the last of the 32 to be adopted.

After the humane society opened a temporary shelter in Bono and vetting and adopting all of the other dogs out, Aunt Bea was the only dog that stuck around longer than the others.

Because she was between 10 and 12 years of age and she did not interact with any of the humane society visitors, it was hard for her to be adopted.

Thanks to one Mountain Home woman by the name of Debbie, Aunt Bea can now enjoy her forever-home with two other adopted dogs, Lucy and Daisy, which were from the same hoarding situation.

“She took her home for a trial basis and said that immediately the other two dogs recognized her or seem to recognize her,” said Shepherd. “They just played and ran, and that is wonderful news.”

According to Shepherd, they are more than thrilled that all of the dogs that came from that horrible arrangement are now safe in their adopted homes.



Shepherd also said that because they are still over-capacity that they still need dog and cat food donations.

