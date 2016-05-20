Two men attempted to break in Blytheville business

The Blytheville Family Dollar store at 941 East Main Street, dodged an armed robbery after two men attempted to get in the business but couldn't because the door was locked.

According to a police report, the victim said she was checking out a customer Thursday night when she noticed the men wearing gloves and masks began pulling on the door.

She said she also noticed one of the men had a handgun on his side.

When they realized they couldn't get in, they ran off.

Mike Vaughn is the manager of the business next door and said this is not the first time this has happened.

“This has happened before, I think maybe two weeks ago,” said Vaughn. They had another person maybe a month ago trying to go and break-in so this has happened on several occasions.”

Vaughn said that he is taking the appropriate steps to make sure his store doesn't fall victim to a robbery.

Nothing was taken from or damaged at the store but police are reviewing surveillance video for evidence.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android