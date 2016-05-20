Two men attempted to break in Blytheville business

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Paragould Police arrested two people after they say they left a one year old and a three year old child home alone for over an hour.
Paragould Police arrested two people after they say they left a one year old and a three year old child home alone for over an hour.
An Earle police officer died early Sunday in a car crash, according to a post on Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen's Facebook page.
An Earle police officer died early Sunday in a car crash, according to a post on Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen's Facebook page.
The Peevey family can now rest after two people confessed to destroying their loved one’s final resting place and stealing his ashes.
The Peevey family can now rest after two people confessed to destroying their loved one’s final resting place and stealing his ashes.
The Peevey family experienced the second loss of their beloved family member and late Jonesboro police officer as someone destroyed his niche and stole his ashes out of the Grace Memorial Garden. Now they are demanding the ashes be returned.
The Peevey family experienced the second loss of their beloved family member and late Jonesboro police officer as someone destroyed his niche and stole his ashes out of the Grace Memorial Garden. Now they are demanding the ashes be returned.
EAST Lab students at the Westside School District have found a way to track and reduce the litter on their campus simply by using an application.
EAST Lab students at the Westside School District have found a way to track and reduce the litter on their campus simply by using an application.
Bid the Winter Olympics a fond farewell with the U.S. athletes and their 23 medals.
Bid the Winter Olympics a fond farewell with the U.S. athletes and their 23 medals.
A former student opened fire at the end of the day at a Parkland, FL, high school. There are multiple fatalities.
A former student opened fire at the end of the day at a Parkland, FL, high school. There are multiple fatalities.
Witness the drama and politics of 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Witness the drama and politics of 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
The NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles face the AFC champ New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4.
The NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles face the AFC champ New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4.
A list of notable people who have passed away so far in 2018. (Source: AP)
A list of notable people who have passed away so far in 2018. (Source: AP)
Organizers at Billy Earl Dade Middle School were afraid that there wouldn’t be enough male role models for the 150 boys who had signed up for a “Breakfast With Dads” mentoring program.
Alabama and Georgia are playing in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Alabama and Georgia are playing in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
In the past few months, a number of high-profile men have been accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Allegations have led to resignations in Congress - and may have made a difference in a key Senate race.
In the past few months, a number of high-profile men have been accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Allegations have led to resignations in Congress - and may have made a difference in a key Senate race.
These people close to President Donald Trump's campaign and administration have been indicted in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.
These people close to President Donald Trump's campaign and administration have been indicted in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.
The Paragould Fire Department is working on a large field fire along Highway 69 east of Paragould.
The Paragould Fire Department is working on a large field fire along Highway 69 east of Paragould.