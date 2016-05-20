Cave City group wants town to go dry

A group in Cave City is working to get 600 signatures to change their township from wet to dry.

Bobby Sanders is a pastor at the Cave City Assembly of God Church and is only one of about eight people who started this petition.

He said this idea began four years ago when Sharp County went wet.

Sanders said lawyers told them there was nothing they could do for about four years to go back to being dry.

He said during that time, he has seen many incidents involving families, children and alcohol increase.

“Before we didn't have as many of these issues that did appear,” Sanders said. “We feel like the alcohol being available, readily is not a good thing for our community and not a good thing for our township.”

Some in Cave City say they want the area to remain wet.

Others like Stella Coleman side with Sanders and want things to go back to the way they were four years ago.

“It would be better without it,” Coleman said. “My family is alcohol free and I think it would be healthy for a lot more families.”

There were many people who said they do not care if Cave City remains wet or goes back to being dry.

They said they know people will find alcohol somewhere if they really want it.

Sanders said they have about 430 signatures of the 475 they need.

He said they had until the end of June to get the rest of them and possibly meet their goal of 600 signatures.

Sanders said for those interested in signing the petition they can call him at (870)283-2999.

