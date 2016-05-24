Teen lost in flood water found alive

Crews searching for the boy at a drainage ditch. (Source: Justin Hollensworth)

A child who got swept away in flood water Tuesday has been found alive.

He was found at Culberhouse and Sims.

The teen is reportedly alert and EMS is on the scene.

Police and rescue responded to the missing teen around 4:45 p.m.

Emergency crews are responded to the area of Wesley Court for a 13-year-old lost in deep water.

Witnesses said the teen was pulled into a drainage pipe.

