Teen lost in flood water found alive - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Teen lost in flood water found alive

Crews searching for the boy at a drainage ditch. (Source: Justin Hollensworth) Crews searching for the boy at a drainage ditch. (Source: Justin Hollensworth)
(Source: Justin Hollensworth) (Source: Justin Hollensworth)
(Source: Justin Hollensworth) (Source: Justin Hollensworth)
(Source: Justin Hollensworth) (Source: Justin Hollensworth)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A child who got swept away in flood water Tuesday has been found alive.

He was found at Culberhouse and Sims.

The teen is reportedly alert and EMS is on the scene. 

Police and rescue responded to the missing teen around 4:45 p.m.

Emergency crews are responded to the area of Wesley Court for a 13-year-old lost in deep water.

Witnesses said the teen was pulled into a drainage pipe.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

ALSO ON KAIT8.COM

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • PERFECT: Student scores 36 on ACT

    PERFECT: Student scores 36 on ACT

    Monday, April 3 2017 1:28 PM EDT2017-04-03 17:28:10 GMT
    Monday, April 3 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-04-03 19:56:19 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    It's a goal most high school students strive for, but only a few achieve; a perfect score on a college entrance exam.

    It's a goal most high school students strive for, but only a few achieve; a perfect score on a college entrance exam.

  • 1 killed, 2 injured in vehicle collision

    1 killed, 2 injured in vehicle collision

    Monday, April 3 2017 2:04 PM EDT2017-04-03 18:04:07 GMT
    Monday, April 3 2017 3:53 PM EDT2017-04-03 19:53:58 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    One woman was killed and two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Stone County Sunday afternoon.

    One woman was killed and two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Stone County Sunday afternoon.

  • Deadline extended for LPN program in Kennett

    Deadline extended for LPN program in Kennett

    Monday, April 3 2017 1:14 PM EDT2017-04-03 17:14:11 GMT
    Monday, April 3 2017 2:52 PM EDT2017-04-03 18:52:24 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    Those wishing to enroll in Three Rivers College’s practical nursing program on its Kennett campus have a little more time to do so.

    Those wishing to enroll in Three Rivers College’s practical nursing program on its Kennett campus have a little more time to do so.

    •   
Powered by Frankly