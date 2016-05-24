Residents blame city for drainage backup

Due to the historic flooding in Jonesboro Tuesday, the American Red Cross set up a shelter at Allen Park for families in the Fairview area of town who lost their belongings to flood damage.

According to Wixson Huffstetler with Parks and Recreation, 50 people took refuge at the community center.

City employees worked all night rescuing people stranded in the waters and driving them to the shelter.

Lasha Brown lives in the area. She blames the city for this entire situation.

“Like everything in my house from TVs, kids' clothes, kids' toys, everything is damaged in my house right now,” Brown said. “I just hope and pray that they do something about it. Like, help us out, like we should not have to be living like this.”

Brown has two children. She's happy they are currently out of town.

Lashunda Wilson is the mother of five children. She is sick of this happening.

“I'm concerned about these citizens and taxpayers,” Wilson said. “The drainage stay stopped up. This is actually the second time. We done lost everything in our home for the second time. I think something needs to be done immediately. Soon!”

Wilson doesn't believe that the city is doing everything to help her side of town in emergency situations like this.

April Hall feels the same way.

“My house is a complete loss," Hall said. "I have lost over at least about $5,000 to $6,000 worth of stuff in my home. I have lost beds, furniture, TVs. This is messing me up out of going to work tomorrow and everything so I'm out of a whole lot of money.”

Hall hopes and prays this all clears up soon. She also hopes the city does a better job next time flooding takes place in that area.

As far as the shelter goes, Huffstetler said that families at Allen Park will be provided with food, water and cots until they can get back on their feet.

