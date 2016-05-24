JPD officers find boy lost in storm drain

After a long search in the rain, two Jonesboro police officers located the 13-year-old boy who fell into a storm drain.

Corporal Jason Chester and Sergeant Trey Dupuy were a part of the search from the beginning and while over on South Culberhouse, Dupuy heard a voice.

“I would come over here to this drainage ditch and just happened to bend down to look into it and when I did I could hear someone, a faint voice, hollering for help,” Dupuy said.

The officers were able to get the grate open, which allowed the boy to climb out.

“He advised me that when he was being swept down the pipe, that he saw another pole or something sticking out under the ground here,” Chester said. “He said he was approximately ten to fifteen yards here back up under this parking lot and he just hung on as tight as he could.”

They said the water in the area was extremely high, with some of the drains almost overflowing.

Dupuy said he was shocked that they were able to hear the boy’s voice over the roar of the water.

They said finding him was nothing short of a miracle.

“I mean there are no other words to describe how this ended because it could have been worst case scenario but it’s nothing but the protection of God right there,” Chester said.

Both officers said the boy was in great spirits and were happy to get him home at the end of the day.

