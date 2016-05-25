Flood waters push Jonesboro families from their homes

The rain that poured into Region 8 on Tuesday did some major damage to both businesses and homes in Jonesboro.

Chief Operations Officer with Abilities Unlimited Darren May said they didn't expect the amount of water they saw Wednesday.

“This morning when we got here the water had been over the dashboard of four of our pickups,” May said. “That wasn’t all. We had a water mark inside the building that indicated the water had been 20 inches deep inside our building and our offices.

“We did loose some product. We had some damage to the walls and the electrical outlets that we’ll have to take care of. But most of the damage that is affecting us and keeping us from working was to the vehicles.”

May said they will begin picking up recycling products again next Tuesday.

But businesses weren’t the only thing affected.

Many Jonesboro families were pushed out of their homes by the flood water.

Sabrina and Richard Pierce live on Mary Jane Drive in Jonesboro.

Pierce said she was making dinner for her family Tuesday night in their new home when the unbelievable happened.

“We noticed our yard was flooded, but we really didn’t pay any attention to it,” Sabrina said. “I heard a noise and it wasn’t even ten minutes, and it started pouring in our back door. Then it started coming in our front door, and we just had to get our kids out.”

The Pierces grabbed their children and ran for their vehicle, only to find that it was also flooded.

With only the clothes on their back, the family headed for higher ground.

They returned on Wednesday to a nightmare.

“We lost everything,” Sabrina said. “The water went completely over our furniture. We didn’t have time to unplug anything. We’ve lost all of our appliances. Our deep freezer was floating in the water.”

The Pierces weren't the only ones affected on that road.

Richard’s brother Kirk and his family also lived on Mary Jane Drive.

They were just as surprised by how quick the water rose and ended up in their home.

“I looked outside, and the yard was flooded,” Stephanie Lynch said. “I was on the phone with our landlord and in five minutes it had started coming inside. Our home was flooded in a ten-minute time span.”

They said the damage to their home is also very bad.

“The floor is buckled up,” Stephanie said. “We have hard wood floors in the living room and bedroom. The doors have completely bowed up. It’s awful. Everything has to be replaced.”

The entire family is staying at the Allen Park Community Center.

They’re all facing a total loss and aren't sure what happens next.

“We don’t know,” Sabrina said. “We’re at the shelter for as long as we can be and we don’t know. We’re just trying to figure it out from there.”

“We’re just going to have to start all over again,” Stephanie said.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

