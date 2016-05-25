Allen Park offers shelter to victims of flooding

The Red Cross provided shelter to those in Jonesboro who were unable to move back into their homes Wednesday after the flooding.

Volunteers at the shelter said they conducted damage assessments on several homes but they ran out of kits before they could finish.

They plan to continue those on Thursday.

Quinton Davis was at the shelter and explained what happened to him Tuesday night.

“We were living in an apartment right down from over here,” Davis said. “It just rained and water came in through the door. Everything just got flooded out. [The water was] up to our knees.”

He said he immediately went to Allen Park when the flooding started.

Davis was thankful the Red Cross was there to help.

He said now all he can do is look toward the future and move forward.

Others who were at the shelter said the flooding in their house got as high as about 3 feet.

