Agape House to double in size

The Agape House is expanding in a big way.

Women were hard at work on Thursday in what will soon be their new base of operation.

Director and founder of the Agape House Sunny Curtis said they recently made a crucial purchase that will allow them to help even more women rid themselves of their addictions.

“We’re super excited about purchasing this property here in Corning,” Curtis said. “It used to be the First Assembly of God Church. It’s big. It’s got a lot of room and a lot of potential. We’re hoping to come in and do some minor renovations and then get it ready to go.”

The Agape House is a faith based non-profit organization that works to rid women of their addictions.

Curtis said this building will house women in the program, contain offices and classrooms.

“We’re hoping to leave the sanctuary as a sanctuary,” Curtis said. “We can use it for service, graduations and things like that. We’re going to turn the hallway that was used for classrooms into bedrooms for the women. We’re going to have to do some renovations on the bedrooms. Some people have already stepped up and have adopted a room. We’re hoping to get every bedroom adopted and then painted and renovated. New flooring and get some bunk beds in there.”

Curtis said because the rooms have no closets they need metal lockers and bins for storage.

“The kitchen is wonderful,” Curtis said. “It’s just going to need some minor stuff done to it. The main thing we’re going to have to do is figure out how to get bathing facilities and laundry facilities in the building.”

Curtis said they need a couple of commercial washers and dryers, not to mention renovating one of the rooms to include showers for bathing.

“We did discover one of the heating and air units is out,” Curtis said. “We’ve got a guy coming to look at it and he is going to see if it can be fixed or if we’re going to have to replace that.”

Curtis said this expansion has been a long time coming.

“We have women on our waiting list right now,” Curtis said. “We’re full. We stay full. We’ve been looking to expand for four or five years now.”

When complete the new facility will house 24 women plus a full time staff member.

And that's not all!

Curtis said once their new building is complete, they plan on turning their current facility on East Second Street in Corning into a facility for the spouses of the women they help.

Curtis said when the women leave their program, they want to make sure they return to healthy environment free from an addicted partner.

If you would like to help, Curtis said money donations to help with the renovations, additional furniture or other items needed would be appreciated.

Any volunteers with skilled labor are also welcome.

You can donate online by clicking here or call the Agape House at 870-586-0314.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android