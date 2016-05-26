Flood victims need help

The rain fell so hard in Jonesboro on Tuesday night that people were driven from their homes.

Pam Knapp-Carver with the American Red Cross said since that time entire families who have lost everything are staying at the Allen Park Community Center.

“We have a number of families that have been displaced by the flooding,” Carver said. “We have a shelter currently open. There are a number of families staying at the shelter right now.”

Carver said the last time she did a count for Jonesboro homes effected by the flood waters the number was anywhere from 50 to 75.

Carver said these families are looking at a total loss of all their items, not to mention the huge amounts of water damage done to their home.

“Their possessions are gone,” Carver said. “The electronics, clothing, everything is damaged or destroyed because of the water. You know, you have your furniture that’s sitting on the floor and you have 24 inches of water in your home. Think about where that is on your couch. You’re loosing your furniture. So many of these families need help to get back on their feet again.”

The American Red Cross is working to help them start that road to recovery, but Carver said they’ll need the help of Region 8 to do that.

“Northeast Arkansas is awesome when it comes to our folks being in need,” Carver said. “Here at the American Red Cross, we depend on our partners in our community to be able to help us help these families.”

Carver said they are working on make sure that everyone is taken care of.

“The American Red Cross wants to make sure that those immediate needs are being met,” Carver said. “We want to make sure they have food, clothing, shelter, any medicines that they may need, eyeglasses they’ve lost. The things that all of us take for granted every day. These folks may have left their home without any of that. We want to make sure they have all that so they don’t have to worry about it and can start that process of going to that road of recovery and figuring out what their next steps are.”

Carver said the best way to help these is with a monetary donation.

That money will be used to replace clothing, provide food and medications to the flood victims.

If you would like to make a donation you can go by the Red Cross office in Jonesboro or send it to 2416 South Madison Street or to make donation online click here.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android