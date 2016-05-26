Lawrence County sheriff losing employees

The Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Yates said he is losing more and more employees to other places around the area.

As of Thursday, he said he is down four part-time and two full-time jailors.

Out of 11 road deputies he can have, Yates said he currently has six.

He said the people he still with him are working longer shifts to compensate for their low numbers.

Yates explained in the past week he lost two full-time and two part-time jailors to other businesses.

“We're losing people due to the fact PECO is coming in and we've got some other businesses coming in,” Yates said. “I'm losing people to high paying jobs. I'm paying jailors $9.12 an hour and it's hard to compete.”

Yates said he is looking a going to the quorum court and asking for salary raises just so he can compete with those other companies.

He said anyone interested in working with the department can call (870) 886-2525 for more information.

