Girl Scouts donate cookies

Girl Scouts weren’t selling cookies on Friday.

They were giving them away.

The “Girl Scouts Give Back” returned for its third year.

President of Girl Scout Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas Dawn Prasifka said this program was started to demonstrate to the girls the importance of community involvement.

“Girl Scouts Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas are very passionate about the community for several reasons,” Prasifka said. “For one, we know it is the people in the community that support our girls throughout the year by buying their cookies. So, we want to make sure that we model to the girls what it means to give back to the community. We focus on discovering the world around you, connecting with things you’re passionate about and taking action on them.”

This project is something Prasifka said they started three years ago when she became president.

“Our council budgets a certain amount of money to purchase our own cookies and give back into the community,” Prasifka said.

So, three local Girls Scouts showed up bright and early to the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas to donate 50 cases of cookies.

The girls chosen are the top cookie sellers in their area.

Development Officer with the Food Bank of NEA Mary Beasley said it’s donations like these that make all the difference in how many people they’re able to help.

“There are a lot of people that need food,” Beasley said. “There are a lot of people that are hungry. We can’t do what we do and help provide those people with food without our partners. So, donations like this help us provide food for those that are hungry.”

Brianna Bowser is a Girl Scout in Brookland and said she is glad to be part of the project.

“I like to volunteer and help people out,” Bowser said. “I think it’s great we get to give back to the community.”

They donated 12,000 boxes throughout the entire state of Arkansas.

600 of those boxes went to the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.

The Food Bank serves 12 counties in Northeast Arkansas and sees over 5,000 people a week.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android