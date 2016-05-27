A Better Region 8: The real reason for Memorial Day

To some Memorial Day weekend is the official beginning of summer here in Region 8. It's a time of family cookouts, an extra day off and students celebrating the end of another school year.

But the real reason for Memorial Day is much more reverent. Memorial Day is the day we honor the brave men and women who gave their lives during military service so that we can be free.

Memorial Day's roots run deep in American history. Originally called "Decoration Day," some historians say it got its unofficial start during the Civil War and was to honor those who died in service.

In 1868, General John Logan proclaimed May 30th as a day to decorate the graves of fallen comrades. The date was picked because it wasn't the anniversary of any battle.

In 1971, Congress passed the National Holiday Act, making it official. So as we spend time with our families and getting ready for summer, let's take a moment and truly honor those who gave their lives in service to us.

Their sacrifice is the reason we're free and honoring them will make this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

