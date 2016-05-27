Jonesboro firefighters help veteran

They fight to protect Jonesboro homes, businesses and even the very lives of the city's residents on a daily basis.

But Tuesday morning two Jonesboro firefighters also stopped to help 89-year-old resident and World War II Veteran Bill Brown show his patriotism.

Jonesboro firefighters Keith Carter and Aaron Burke drove to East Country Club Terrace Road to dislodge the flag on the pole in his front yard.

Veteran Bill Brown said it meant a lot for these two young men to take time out of their day to come and assist him.

“Oh, it was wonderful of them,” Brown said. “It means so much. I’m so proud of that pole. My wife says 'I can’t see anybody that is any prouder.' I’ve also got a pole in the back. I’m so proud to be an American.”

Brown served in the Army Air Corp for three years and has been a Jonesboro resident his entire life.

Firefighter Keith Carter has worked for the Jonesboro Fire Department for 13 years.

“We came out to help one of our local veterans who was having some trouble with his flag and flag pole,” Carter said. “He was needing some assistance. He was unable to do it himself, so we were happy to come out and get his flag back up so he can fly it proudly. You know, it’s the least we can do for our veterans.”

Carter said he was proud for the chance to show his appreciation to a veteran for his service.

“It’s extremely rewarding,” Carter said. “At the fire department, there are no two days that are alike. Something like this, we’re happy to do it.”

“I’m just so proud of these guys and what they do and what they do for our country,” Brown said. “They’re on the frontline here like we were on the frontline there. Anytime anyone comes around wanting something for their foundation, I’m gonna donate whatever I can.”

