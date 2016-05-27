Neighbor says kids responsible for park damage - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Neighbor says kids responsible for park damage

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A neighbor to the Austin Cemetery Park said vandals damaged parts of the park Thursday night.

That neighbor said kids in trucks were in the area around 11:30 p.m.

He saw some of them get stuck in the grassy area, which caused ruts to form in the park.

The man said they used items like part of a table and part of one of the benches to try to pull the truck from the mud.

He said he wants them to stop destroying the park not far from his home.

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Department said they did not receive any calls about the possible vandalism at the park.

