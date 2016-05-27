Sinkhole closes down part of Hoxie street

A sinkhole in Hoxie has a section of Southeast 4th Street closed for the holiday weekend.

Hoxie Mayor Lanny Tinker said it is not an immediate danger but they want to keep people off the area as a precaution.

He said he thinks the rain caused the ground under the road to become unstable.

Tinker explained their response to this sinkhole comes after a larger one they had back in July of 2015.

“The last sinkhole we had, we looked at it, there was a cavity under it that could swallow half of a pickup truck,” Tinker said. “The elevation here is not near that deep but it would be deep enough that somebody might really tear their vehicle up or could hurt themselves.”

Tinker said they plan to have a crew working on the problem on Tuesday to have the road back open on Wednesday.

While not many people live on that stretch of Southeast 4th Street, Tinker said it is a highly traveled road.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android