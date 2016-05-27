Farmers react to flooding

Because of the high rainfall amounts Region 8 has seen since Tuesday, some are still trying to get their lives back on track.

Not only were families and businesses hit hard with all the flooding that has occurred, some crops have been affected as well.

According to the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture, the weather is always a factor in the farming business.

Already this year, the excessive rainfall, flooding and hail have delayed the planting of profitable crops such as rice, soybeans, wheat and cotton.

Scott Gibson is a local farmer and he said that even though the eight plus inches of rain from Tuesday night damaged several fields, he and his fellow farmers will get through this.

“No matter all the plant preparations that we do, God is still in control,” said Gibson. “He'll protect us and I know it's really disheartening but all we can do is pick up the pieces, put it back together and go again.”

Gibson said it only took 3 to 4 hours of rain that fell Friday to cause a severe time and financial loss.

He said that he farms 2,500 acres of land and weather permitted, it would take a solid week of work to repair all of the damages in his fields.

“They've taken a lot of heartache the last several years but there's no doubt in my mind that they can come back from this as well,” said Branon Thiesse, Division of Agriculture extension agent.

