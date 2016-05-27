Lake Street lives up to its name during flash flooding

Friday, the city of Paragould had to shut down some roads because of a flash flood that came through.

Several roads were impacted by the rain including Lake Street that continues to live up to its name.

According to the road crews, Lake Street usually floods because it is in the lowest part of the city.

They are constantly having to clear out the ditches around it to keep floodwaters down.

“I believe we do have some issues,” said Rob Mcillwain, Paragould street department worker. “There are some ditches that are being stopped up with debris but we are doing our best. We have a great group of guys working hard and our team is working to get that taken care of.”

Mcillwain said in just a short amount of time, Lake Street was under 3 to 4 inches of rain.

