Crowley's Ridge State Park is ready for Memorial Day

With all of the flooding that happened Tuesday and with all of the rain in the forecast, many are concerned about Memorial Day.

But if you plan to go the Crowley's Ridge State Park, flooding should be the least of your worries.

According to Elizabeth Whaley, park interpreter, the park is located on a ridge which means they rarely see flooding take place.

She said the rain does cause them to have fewer visitors but no matter how rainy it gets, the show will go on for those wanting to visit the state park for the holiday.

“We will definitely keep an eye on the weather,” said Whaley. “We will be keeping people informed in and out of the day. As long as it's safe, we will continue programs, whether it's raining or a beautiful day.”

Whaley did say they are always concerned about thunder and lightning.

Other than that, they look forward to having all of their programs throughout the holiday weekend.

