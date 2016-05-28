Reunion brings many Cash graduates together

The community of Cash had their 33rd Annual Cash All-School Reunion Saturday.

This reunion was created in 1983 to keep the Cash school spirit alive after the last graduation in 1968 when the school was consolidated into the Westside Consolidated School District.

This event attracts several Cash graduates from all over the country which is why it is such a big deal.

“All the people get together every year and look forward to redoing old acquaintances and people that they've saw in the past,” said Jane Cureton, Cash High School graduate of 1954. “It's been a wonderful, wonderful thing to have this All School Reunion every year.”

“As long as the people come out and we have a good turn out like this I don't see why we don't just keep on,” said Joan Rose, Cash High School graduate of 1955.

Rose says that they want to continue to have the Cash All-School Reunion until the last graduating class celebrates their 50th class reunion.

The Class of 1966 celebrated their 50th class reunion Saturday.

