City of Jonesboro helps residents clean up after flood damages

The City of Jonesboro Sanitation Department started collecting flood damaged items Saturday on Brittney Lane right off of Prospect Road.

Crews began at 8 o’clock this morning picking up discarded furniture, clothes, and anything that was destroyed from the flooding.

Donny Gibson is the Sanitation Superintendent, and he said he is very blessed to have the crew he has working to pick the community up again.

“These four guys that come in today volunteer to come here to do this because they didn't want to be in that position either,” said Gibson. “I got a crew that will be working it all next week.”

Gibson said next week they will wrap up any unfinished work in the Fairview neighborhood between Stadium Drive and the railroad tracks.

Anyone wanting to confirm pickup dates or inform the city of items left for pickup should contact the sanitation department at 870-932-7520.

