City of Cash seeks grant for high school gym

The Cash High School gym has been around for decades and now the city wants to improve it.

According to Mayor of Cash Michael Cureton, because the gym has been there since the 1950s, it has deteriorated and is in need of some major improvements.

Cureton is now asking for a grant for gym renovations because it means so much to him and the community.

“I was born here in Cash,” said Cureton. “I was raised here in Cash. Went to school here until it went to Westside. I went 8 grades here and it’s a big part of the community this school has been. Big part of our history.”

Cureton said that he is trying to save the gym so that the community can continue to have it for events in the future.

