Family left without a home after fire

One family is without a home on Memorial Day after it burned down in Lepanto Sunday.

It all happened in the 100-block of Danette Street when crews arrived at a large house fire.

According to the Lepanto Police Department, the fire was so big they had to call in extra fire crews from Marked Tree and Tyronza.

Nobody was in the house when the fire started but the homeowner was nearby.

Damon Tyler is a neighbor of the homeowner and he said they were remodeling a house when someone stopped by and broke the news to him.

“We didn't believe it but, all of a sudden we turned the corner and saw smoke coming up and he was speechless then,” said Tyler.

Tyler says that he hopes the family can get back on their feet while starting their lives over.

The home is a total loss but according to Lepanto Fire Department, they are still investigating how the fire started.

