Community gathers for Memorial Day Observance ceremony

“All the veterans gave some, some gave all. So those that gave all...it's a very special day,” said President of Craighead County Veterans Monument Foundation Marvin Jumper.

Many families in the community gathered Monday to enjoy the holiday and to also remember and understand the true meaning behind Memorial Day.

One of the many ceremonies in honor of Memorial Day was held in downtown Jonesboro.

The Craighead County Veterans Monument Foundation held their Memorial Day Observance ceremony at the courthouse Monday morning.

Several took some time to reflect back and remember the nation's service personnel.

Fourteen World War II veterans attended the ceremony and one of those vets, James Craft, said this appreciation is very special to him.

“It gives you a feeling of good patriotism,” said Craft. “It centers your mind where it's not centered for long periods of time. It is quite beneficial and it means a lot to a veteran.”

Danny Honnoll is a board member of CCVMF and he also stressed the importance of knowing the meaning of Memorial Day.

"You need to stop long enough to think about someone in your family that was in service," said Honnoll. "Think about that individual just for a few minutes. That's all these people ask of you is just the recognition."

The monument downtown features over 6,000 bricks with the names of individuals who have fought for the country.

This year, a brick was made in honor of veteran, Staff Sergeant Paul F. Brooks who served in Iraq in 2009.

To have a brick made in honor of someone you know who has served, visit craigheadcountyveterans.org.

