Riders honor veterans on Memorial Day

An Honor Ride and Remembrance ceremony was held Memorial Day afternoon as a tribute to veterans all over the world.

Veterans and their families all gathered at the VFW post in Jonesboro to remember those who fought for our country.

Cindy Holder is the organizer of the event and she said this was a bigger turnout than she expected.

“I'm honored that so many people took the time out to be here and remember our veterans,” said Holder. “That's what it is all about. It's about them. It's not about us, it's about them and the sacrifices they made.”

Ira Brown is a retired Navy Chief and he said it's especially important to educate our children about this particular holiday.

“Let them know what it's for, and why our military did what they did to sacrifice their lives so that we can live in a free nation,” said Brown.



Over 50 bikes rolled into the VFW’s parking lot where the ride began.

The ride ended with a remembrance ceremony at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in Birdeye.

