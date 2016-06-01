American Red Cross asks for community's help

The American Red Cross in Northeast Arkansas is calling for your help.

They need volunteer organizations, potential partner agencies and businesses to help Region 8 families affected by the flooding on May 24.

The American Red Cross works to provide immediate assistance to those affected by a natural disaster.

That includes providing things like food, clothing, shelter or even replacing important medication.

Executive Director of the American Red Cross serving Northeast Arkansas Pam Knapp-Carver said they need to help these families.

“What the American Red Cross does, we work with our partners to find additional assistance," Carver said. "Such as folks who could come in and rip out carpet in a home that sustained flooding but still has water in it and the carpet needs to be ripped out and the family doesn’t have the resources to have that type of work done. Or maybe tear out some sheet rock so the sheet rock can be replaced. Now, that’s not something the American Red Cross does, but we work with different agencies to ensure we can help these families to recover.”

Carver said the problem they are bumping into is that the agencies they normally work with are out of town.

“Right now we’re having difficulty finding those volunteers in our area,” Carver said. “Unfortunately, we’re having disasters happening everywhere in the country right now. Dallas, Houston and Louisiana are all areas that are having flooding issues right now and our volunteers from this area and throughout our state are out responding to these other disasters. So, we’re running into a few roadblocks getting the assistance that we would like to see in making sure that these families recover.”

Amanda Kimble and her family live on Mary Jane Street in Jonesboro.

They spent Wednesday trying to dry out what they could.

“Today we are working on our final step of coming back into our home,” Kimble said. “We’ve been in a hotel since it happened. I called Wooldridge Carpet Cleaning and so, they came and saved my couch. And that is the only furniture we’ve been able to save out of four bedrooms. We’ve got it condensed down to one wall in one bedroom.”

Kimble has four children ages 7 months to eleven years old.

“We’ve salvaged some clothes,” Kimble said. “Not all of them by any means. Luckily my children had some clothes at my mother’s house. All the kids’ beds are gone, their dressers, all of that is good and gone. Even messed up my washer and dryer.”

Carver said it’s going to take the help of others to get these people back in their homes.

If you are interested in helping, call the Red Cross at (870) 932-3212.

