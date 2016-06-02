Governor visits Jonesboro flooded sites

Governor Asa Hutchinson traveled to Jonesboro on Thursday.

He began his trip in Region 8 by visiting flooded neighborhoods.

Governor Hutchinson said he can understand what these home owners are going through.

“Well, it was important for me to see the flooding and the damage it did,” Hutchinson said. “It’s really heart breaking to see 300 homes that have flooding damage. I’ve actually had flooding damage in my home in Rogers this last year. So, I have a lot of empathy for the damage that can be caused by water. Even a short amount of time in someone’s home can cause a great deal of damage. So, it’s going to be very expensive. We want to look at what state assistance can be provided and whether we can have a threshold that can meet the requirements for state assistance.”

Hutchinson said recovery for these families and businesses will be a lot of work.

“It’s just going to be a lot of work for the homeowners,” Hutchinson said. “Particularly with carpet and flooring. Furniture, I saw that out in the streets. So, they’re going to have to go through that individually and the Mayor is helping to remove that damaged property. I also went to Nettleton High School and saw the gymnasium there. The floor is going to have to be totally taken out. So, it’s an expense to the school system as well. I’m not sure right now as to what state assistance can be provided, but I wanted to be aware of the challenge and to see if there is any way we can be supportive.”

Hutchinson said he believes our local and state representatives will be a big help when it comes to getting assistance for victims.

“I went with the Mayor and Senator Cooper,” Hutchinson said. “Obviously, they’re engaged in this and will be a great advocate for Jonesboro as any assistance that we can provide.”

