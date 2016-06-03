Students at Focus, Inc. need help

The students at Focus, Inc. in Paragould need your help.

Focus, Inc. is an organization that is a day program for adults with developmental disabilities.

Program Aid Bus Driver Amy Brickley said the consumers who go there face a variety of challenges.

“We have the intellectually disabled here,” Brickley said. “We have some who are autistic. Some have cerebral palsy and other mental illnesses.”

They’ll be holding a fundraiser called, “Rocking in the Park” on Saturday, June 4th.

They’re working to raise money to take their consumers to Camp Shriver in Monticello.

Amy Brickley is a Program Aid Bus Driver and said the summer camp is a wonderful opportunity for them.

“It’s a good way for them to get socialization skills,” Brickley said. “They also get to leave Paragould. A lot of our consumers don’t get to go far away from home. This gives them an opportunity to experience something different. They get to learn their independence. They get to build new friendships. Sometimes these friendships last forever and it is a wonderful thing to watch.”

Brickley said there is also a lot of physical activity at the camp.

“Summer camp is a wonderful chance for a lot of our consumers to get to play basketball,” Brickley said. “They will be doing track and field. They will be doing softball, aquatics. There will be many things we do here locally, but on a different level. They will get to meet different people from around the state and get to experience being with people from all over. Not just the people they’re with every day.”

Brickley said they’ll have food and entertainment at their event.



“We will have Ryan Fisher and the Hometown Singers singing from 10 to 12,” Brickley said. “From 12 to 2 the Stillbilly’s from Marmaduke, Arkansas will be performing. We will also be selling hot dogs, sodas, chips and snack cakes.”

There are 38 consumers enrolled in the program at Focus, Inc. in Paragould.

They would like to raise $3,000 for the trip.

Admission to the event is free and will take place from 10am until 2pm.

Focus, Inc. in Paragould is located 717 North Pruett Street.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android